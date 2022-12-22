Hacker George Hotz quits Twitter internship despite poll deciding he stay on

American hacker George Hotz, who got a Twitter internship from Elon Musk, resigned from the company today after a poll decided the verdict. Hotz, also known as “geohot”, is the first person to carrier-unlock an iPhone and jailbreaking the Play Station 3 had tweeted to Musk about an internship to which the billionaire responded with “sure, let’s talk."

Today, Hotz tweeted: “Resigned from Twitter today. Appreciate the opportunity, but didn’t think there was any real impact I could make there. Besides, it was sad to see my GitHub withering. Back to coding!” a day after he ran a poll asking his followers “should I step down as a Twitter intern? I will abide by the results of this poll", where 63.6 per cent wanted him to stay on.

While it is unknown why he didn’t abide by the results of the poll, people speculated, even shot back at him.

While one user commented, “this makes no sense. People voted for you to stay and for Elon to leave", another asked, “why didn’t you abide by the results of the poll like you said you would?"

“You forgot about superdelegates,” came the response from the former Twitter intern.

When asked if he had any regrets, Hotz said: “Nah, it is what it is. Still rooting for the success of Twitter 2.0!”

Hotz had tweeted in November that he would “put my money where my mouth is. I’m down for a 12-week internship at Twitter for cost of living in San Francisco".

And as Musk reciprocated his interest in a tweet, Hotz landed a four-week internship at the microblogging site. Days later, Hotz said: “That’s what Elon told me my job was, and I will try my hardest to do it. I have 12 weeks." It is unclear what prompted Hotz to resign just four weeks into the internship.

