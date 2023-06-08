'I'll hit you on the head with this stick': Haryana gym trainer's viral video has internet divided

Screengrabs from the viral video shows how the trainer holds a stick in his hand while 'motivating' his clients. (Image credit: @PawanDurani/Twitter)

A Gurgaon gym trainer's tough love to make his clients work out has the internet divided as a video of him, holding what appears to be a pipe and threatening to hit a client if he doesn't lift weights properly, has gone viral.

In the clip, the trainer is seen telling a client, "If you don't lift 210 kg today, take your bag and leave the gym. And I won't let you return." He then yells at him, threatening the client to beat him into a pulp if he doesn't manage to do it. The trainer then smacks the man's back, apparently to "motivate" him to complete the task.

As the man lifts the weights with some assistance, the trainer stands behind him with the stick poised to hit him, and yells, "Hold your breath, Don't exhale. If you drop the weights, I'll hit you with this 'danda' if you drop it."



And you wonder how come Gurgaon dudes are doing push-ups on top of a running car pic.twitter.com/7UxsI19AYg

— Gabbar (@GabbbarSingh) June 7, 2023

In another video, the same trainer is shown to be using a similar threatening tone with the same stick in his hands to "encourage" his clients to stay off addictive substances such as tobacco and alcohol. "Today is Saturday, if I see anyone from my gym smoking or drinking, I will thrash you to a pulp. There is no need to show your swag with beer and cigarettes. If I find you using them, I'll beat you up," the gym trainer says in another video.

The videos and the gym trainer's attitude found a mixed response among people. While some agreed that a personal trainer like that would put the fear of god into those working out, others thought that this amounted to bullying and would lead to injuries among clients.

"My whole family would become fit if this is the kind of motivation they received," said one Twitter user, while another commented, "If any injury takes place will this chap take responsibility?". A third user shared that a friend of his suffered a slipped disc at the hands of a similarly aggressive trainer.

Read more: US man runs on all fours like a dog daily, says it made him fitter than ever. Watch