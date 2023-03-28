 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
What is Rectal Ozone Therapy that actor Gwyneth Paltrow says was ‘weird’ but ‘very helpful’?

Moneycontrol News
Mar 28, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

Gwyneth Paltrow says she has had Rectal Ozone Therapy: Ozone is a powerful oxidizing agent that can react with many organic compounds, including bacteria, viruses, and toxins.

Gwyneth Paltrow said the rectal ozone therapy has been very helpful for her.

Academy Award winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow on a podcast revealed the “weirdest wellness thing” she has ever done and it send social media users into a discussion. The Goop founder admitted to getting rectal ozone therapy on "The Art of Being Well" hosted by Will Cole.

"I have used ozone therapy, rectally." Paltrow, 50, added. "It's pretty weird. But it's been very helpful."

What is Rectal Ozone Therapy?

Rectal ozone therapy is a medical procedure that involves the administration of ozone gas into the rectum. The therapy is based on the theory that ozone can help improve the body's ability to heal itself. Ozone is a highly reactive gas that consists of three oxygen atoms. It is a powerful oxidizing agent that can react with many organic compounds, including bacteria, viruses, and toxins.