What is Rectal Ozone Therapy that actor Gwyneth Paltrow says was ‘weird’ but ‘very helpful’?

Academy Award winning actor Gwyneth Paltrow on a podcast revealed the “weirdest wellness thing” she has ever done and it send social media users into a discussion. The Goop founder admitted to getting rectal ozone therapy on "The Art of Being Well" hosted by Will Cole.

"I have used ozone therapy, rectally." Paltrow, 50, added. "It's pretty weird. But it's been very helpful."

What is Rectal Ozone Therapy?

Rectal ozone therapy is a medical procedure that involves the administration of ozone gas into the rectum. The therapy is based on the theory that ozone can help improve the body's ability to heal itself. Ozone is a highly reactive gas that consists of three oxygen atoms. It is a powerful oxidizing agent that can react with many organic compounds, including bacteria, viruses, and toxins.

The rectal ozone therapy procedure involves inserting a small catheter into the rectum, which is connected to a machine that generates ozone gas. The gas is then infused into the rectum, where it is absorbed by the tissues and transported throughout the body. One of the primary benefits of rectal ozone therapy is its ability to stimulate the immune system. Ozone has been shown to activate white blood cells, which are essential for fighting off infections and diseases. This can help improve the body's ability to fight off bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

Another benefit of rectal ozone therapy is its ability to increase the production of antioxidants in the body. Ozone has been shown to increase the activity of antioxidant enzymes such as superoxide dismutase, catalase, and glutathione peroxidase. These enzymes help protect the body against oxidative stress, which is a major cause of many chronic diseases. Rectal ozone therapy has also been shown to improve circulation and oxygenation of the tissues. Ozone has been shown to improve the flexibility and elasticity of red blood cells, which can help improve the delivery of oxygen and nutrients to the tissues. This can help improve the body's ability to heal itself. In addition to its therapeutic benefits, rectal ozone therapy is relatively safe and non-invasive. The procedure is typically performed in a medical office or clinic and does not require anesthesia or surgery. However, as with any medical procedure, there are potential risks and side effects associated with rectal ozone therapy. Some people may experience discomfort, bloating, or cramping after the procedure. While the therapy is relatively safe and non-invasive, it is important to discuss any potential risks or side effects with a qualified healthcare provider before undergoing the procedure. A doctor at Columbia University Irving Medical Center, Eric Burnett, while discussing Paltrow's procedure, wrote on Twitter, "Thought this went without saying but: Friendly reminder to NOT put ozone up your rectum."

