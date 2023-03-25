 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsTrends

Gwyneth Paltrow testifies in skiing trial: ‘You skied directly into my f***ing back’

AFP
Mar 25, 2023 / 01:18 PM IST

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in her US trial over a skiing accident Friday

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued for damages by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson

Actress Gwyneth Paltrow took the stand in her US trial over a skiing accident Friday, telling a Utah courtroom that the man suing her had crashed into her from behind and was at fault for the collision.

The "Shakespeare in Love" actress is being sued for damages by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson over a skiing accident seven years ago, which his lawyers blame on Paltrow and say caused him damages worth $3.3 million.

Paltrow has in turn countersued, for a token $1 plus legal expenses, and had her chance to speak on the trial's fourth day at a courthouse in the Rocky Mountain resort town of Park City.

"Mr. Sanderson categorically hit me on that ski slope, and that is the truth," said Paltrow, under cross-examination by Sanderson's lawyer.