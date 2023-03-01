 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Best chef in the world' Guy Savoy stripped of Michelin star

AFP
Mar 01, 2023 / 07:06 PM IST

In this file photo taken on November 29, 2022 French chef Guy Savoy poses during a photo session in his restaurant in Paris.

The Michelin Guide announced Monday the shock decision to knock a star off the Paris restaurant of Guy Savoy, frequently named the best chef in the world.

The 69-year-old has held Michelin's top three-star status since 2002 for his Monnaie de Paris restaurant overlooking the Seine, which has a sister version in Caesars Palace, Las Vegas.

In November he was named best chef in the world for the sixth year running by La Liste, which aggregates thousands of reviews from around the world.

Savoy's fame goes beyond the kitchen as an ambassador for the French "art de vivre" -- he has pointedly rejected the fad for non-alcoholic drinks, for instance -- and he lent his voice to the French version of Pixar film "Ratatouille".