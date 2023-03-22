Gurgaon woman cheated of Rs 20 lakh by men posing as Mumbai Police officials

A Gurgaon woman was cheated of Rs 20 lakh by fraudsters who had posed as police officials. The victim, who resides in Sector 43, received a call on March 3 from a person, who claimed to be working for a courier company.

The person on the call told her a parcel belonging to her had been confiscated by customs officials as it had illegal items and added that the call would be transferred to Mumbai Police.

The Gurgaon woman added that she then received two more calls- someone claiming to be "Deputy Commissioner of Police Balsing Rajput" and another person claiming to be "Inspector Ajay Bansal", both of whom supposedly were part of Mumbai Police's cyber crime units.

She was told by the duo that her Aadhaar card was used in "criminal transactions and money laundering cases" from three "additional bank accounts" in Mumbai. On hearing this, however, the woman revealed she had no bank accounts in Mumbai. The officials, though, asked her to make a payment for validation purposes.

Moneycontrol News