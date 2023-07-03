Guru Purnima 2023: Wishes, quotes and messages that can be shared

Guru Purnima is celebrated in different parts of India and Nepal and falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha.(Representational Photo).

Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 3, 2023. The day is significant since it provides an opportunity to offer respect and gratitude to teachers. The day is celebrated in different parts of India and Nepal and falls on the full moon day in the Hindu month of Ashadha.

Here are a few wishes, messages and quotes that can be shared on Guru Purnima 2023:

Guru Purnima 2023-Wishes





You can have a teacher in schools, colleges and other institution, but it is very rare to find a teacher who teaches you about values of life and how to be a good person. Thank you for making me a better person. Happy Guru Purnima.



A good teacher never discriminates among students, but you won my heart by discriminating and giving more attention and love to weak students of your class (even without making them realise this). The confidence you showed on me was the building block of my self-esteem and personality. Happy Guru Purnima.



A teacher is like a lamp who burns to give light to others. You was that lamp in my life who always guided me in my thick and thin. Happy Guru Purnima.



More than a teacher, you are my best friend, my confidante and the one whom I can rely for all my tough decisions and dilemma. I find myself very lucky to have a person like you in my life. Happy Guru Purnima.



Many teachers came into my life but I don’t think about the rest when it comes to who made a difference. You are certainly better than the best. Happy Guru Purnima.





It is not important to be a teacher by profession to become a mentor of anyone's life. Your personality always helped me in learning the true values and principles of life, which no book, no school could teach me. Thank you for guiding me in all my tough phases of life. Happy Guru Purnima.



Not just on Guru Purnima, I remember you every day when I take right decisions in my life or when I work hard to achieve my dreams and goals. Nothing woud have ever been possible without your guidance. Happy Guru Purnima.

