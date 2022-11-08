Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Gurpurab wishes, messages, images, SMS, WhatsApp status and greetings

Guru Nanak Jayanti is one of the most sacred festivals in Sikhism. It is celebrated to commemorate the birth of the first Sikh guru and the founder of Sikhism – Guru Nanak Dev. As per the Vikram Samvat calendar, Guru Nanak was born in 1469 in Rai-Bhoi-di Talwandi in present-day Pakistan. Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurpurab is celebrated on Kartik Poornima, which is the fifteenth lunar day in the month of Kartik as per the Hindu calendar. It usually falls in late October or November.

The festival of Gurpurab is marked with Prabhat Pheris are early morning processions that begin from Gurudwaras and walk around neighbourhoods with singing of hymns. An Akhand Path or a 48-hour non-stop reading of the Guru Granth Sahib is also organised two days before the festival.

Here are some Gurpurab wishes, messages, greetings, SMS and images you can share on this auspicious festival:

May the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev ji guide you on the path to righteousness and morality. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

Warm wishes to you and your family on the auspicious festival of Guru Nanak Jayanti. May His divine blessings fill your life with peace and prosperity.

The best way to celebrate the life of Guru Nanak is not by singing hymns, but by applying his teachings in our lives. On this holy day, let us resolve to do just that.

Guru Nanak Jayanti is our annual reminder to do well by others, to share with those in need and to live truthfully and honestly.

May this sacred day bring you great success in whatever you endeavour to do. Happy Gurpurab.

I hope that you and your loved ones experience the joy that comes with following the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev. May his blessings bring you health, wealth and happiness.

As we celebrate Gurpurab, let us take a minute to remember His teachings and resolve to follow them as far as possible.