Gurgaon woman refuses to pay Rs 20,000 bill after spending 9 hours in salon. Video

A Gurgaon woman, who recently made headlines for cheating a cab driver, made news for the wrong reasons yet again after she refused to pay a bill of Rs 20,000 to a salon after spending nine hours at the parlour.

As per a News18 report, the woman visited the salon at 1 pm in the afternoon and stayed there until 10 pm in the night. After delaying payment, she said she would pay the salon for their services by 11 pm.

When the salon staff called the police for help, she said she was the girlfriend of a well-known, unidentified man in the city.

Incidentally, this is the same woman who had earlier argued with police after having declined to pay a cab driver. The woman allegedly refused to pay Rs 2,000 after driving around in the cab for more than 12 hours.

She also threatened the driver and said she would register a 'fake' molestation case against his name.

This is not the first incident, in recent times, involving a Gurgaon woman and a salon, in the city. In June, a beauty parlour in the city landed in legal trouble after a customer suffered damage to her ear following a "surgery-like procedure".

