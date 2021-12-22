Gurgaon woman jumps out of moving auto fearing kidnap attempt. A chilling Twitter thread

The alleged incident took place on Monday when the woman took the autorickshaw from a busy market in Gurgaon’s Sector 22. (Representational image)

A Gurgaon resident has narrated what was one of the most terrifying experiences she has had after an autorickshaw driver allegedly tried to kidnap her earlier this week. She said she had to jump out of the moving autorickshaw after the driver refused to stop.

The woman said the incident occurred on Monday afternoon when she took the three-wheeler from a busy market in Gurgaon’s Sector 22 and was headed home, in what should have been just a seven-minute ride.

“I told auto driver that I will do Paytm as I don’t have cash and looking at his setup which looked like he drives for Uber, I thought he will be pretty much okay with that. He agreed and I sat in the auto. He was listening to devotional music at a reasonable volume,” the communications professional narrated in a series of tweets.

When they reached a point where the autorickshaw had to turn right to reach her home, the driver look a left turn. “I asked him, ‘Are you taking left?’. He didn’t listen, instead he started shouting god’s name,” the woman said.

She then shouted in Hindi, “My sector is in the right. Why are you taking left?”

The driver allegedly did not respond to her even when she tapped him on his shoulder eight to ten times.

“The only thought that came to my mind - jump out.” The man was driving at a speed 35 to 40 kmph and the woman felt that “jumping out was the only option” before he speeds up the vehicle.

“I thought broken bones are better than getting lost. And I jumped out of the moving auto. I don’t know how I got that courage,” she tweeted.

The woman said was not injured, except for a mild pain on her right shin. After jumping out of the autorickshaw, she started walking towards her home. She kept looking back over and over again, afraid that the driver may be following her, before hopping on to an e-rickshaw.

Posting an update the next day, she said she visited the police station and was told by an officer that the driver would be traced soon.