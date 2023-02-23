 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Gurgaon mother-son lock themselves up for 3 years for fear of Covid, rescued. See pics

Moneycontrol News
Feb 23, 2023 / 01:17 PM IST

The woman was so paranoid about the virus that she did not even let her husband enter the flat because he had to head out for work. She asked him to get a separate apartment.

The flat appeared to be in a state of disarray with packets of food and empty wrappers strewn around. (Image credit: ANI)

A woman in Gurgaon locked herself and her son in an apartment for three years because she was afraid of contracting Covid. They were rescued and hospitalised on Wednesday.

The woman was so paranoid about the virus that she did not even let her husband enter the flat because he had to head out for work. She asked him to get a separate apartment. The 11-year-old boy was also not allowed to leave the flat, ANI reported.

Images shared by the news agency showed the flat in a state of disarray with packets of food and empty wrappers strewn around.

The incident came to light after the husband, a resident of Chakkarpur in Gurgaon, informed the police that his wife and child have been locked away in a flat for the last three years. "His wife neither lets him enter the apartment nor sends their son outside," Usha Solanki, Child Welfare Committee Member, Gurgaon told ANI.

The police were instructed to file a complaint and teams were sent to the flat, she added.