Gurgaon mother-son lock themselves up for 3 years for fear of Covid, rescued. See pics

A woman in Gurgaon locked herself and her son in an apartment for three years because she was afraid of contracting Covid. They were rescued and hospitalised on Wednesday.

The woman was so paranoid about the virus that she did not even let her husband enter the flat because he had to head out for work. She asked him to get a separate apartment. The 11-year-old boy was also not allowed to leave the flat, ANI reported.

Images shared by the news agency showed the flat in a state of disarray with packets of food and empty wrappers strewn around.

The incident came to light after the husband, a resident of Chakkarpur in Gurgaon, informed the police that his wife and child have been locked away in a flat for the last three years. "His wife neither lets him enter the apartment nor sends their son outside," Usha Solanki, Child Welfare Committee Member, Gurgaon told ANI.

The police were instructed to file a complaint and teams were sent to the flat, she added.

Solanki also that the husband used to send her money and deliver the groceries. "Her son is now 11 years old. Both of them were rescued and taken to the hospital. Woman's mental condition will also be examined. Further investigation is underway." In a similar incident, last December, a woman and her daughter had locked themselves up in their small home in a village in Andhra Pradesh for three years as a precaution against contracting Covid. The duo had not even stepped out of the house even once in three years. The woman's husband used to deliver the essentials and he contacted the police only when he heard them screaming inside the room one day, the Times of India reported.

Microsoft extends Bing AI to mobile and Skype, enables voice input Read more: First Indian intranasal Covid vaccine to be launched on Jan 26

Moneycontrol News