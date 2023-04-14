House help thrashes pet dog inside a lift in Gurgaon. Video

A house help was seen thrashing a pet dog inside an elevator of a society in Gurgaon. In a video released on Twitter, the woman can be seen picking up one of the dogs and swinging the pet in the air and thrash it badly. As per reports, the dog was injured by the treatment from the woman.

The police said that a father-son duo, who live in Sector 109, had kept two pet dogs of foreign breeds which were taken care of by the house help. She had taken the pet dogs to the society's park and on her way back, she thrashed one of the pets three times inside the elevator.

The pets were later rescued and Manjunath Kamath, a member of the People for Animals (PFA), an animal welfare organisation said it was a case of cruelty against animals and the organisation will file a police complaint on the incident.

The society's resident welfare association declined to reveal any information about the incident and a local police official added that they had not received any information about the incident.

"We have not received any complaint yet. If we get any complaint, action will be taken as per the law," Station House Officer (SHO) of Bajghera Police Station Inspector Aman Kumar said.

