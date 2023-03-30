Argument over office chair: 23-year-old financial firm employee shot at by colleague in Gurgaon

An employee of a financial firm was shot at by his co-worker near the Ramada hotel in Gurgaon following an argument over a chair in their office, police said.

The victim was critically injured and is being treated at a private hospital in Gurgaon, the police said on Wednesday, adding that an FIR has been lodged against the accused, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana. The victim has been identified as Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 in Gurgaon.

After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Vishal to a hospital. Vishal's family members were informed and based on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case was lodged, the police said.

In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra regarding a chair in the office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they again had an argument over the same issue following which he walked out of the office, police said.

