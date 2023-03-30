English
    Argument over office chair: 23-year-old financial firm employee shot at by colleague in Gurgaon

    PTI
    Gurgaon / March 30, 2023 / 04:17 PM IST
    An employee of a financial firm was shot at by his co-worker near the Ramada hotel in Gurgaon following an argument over a chair in their office, police said.

    The victim was critically injured and is being treated at a private hospital in Gurgaon, the police said on Wednesday, adding that an FIR has been lodged against the accused, who is a native of Hisar in Haryana. The victim has been identified as Vishal (23), a resident of Firoz Gandhi colony in sector 9 in Gurgaon.

    After receiving information about the incident, police reached the spot and rushed Vishal to a hospital. Vishal's family members were informed and based on the complaint of the victim's brother, a case was lodged, the police said.

    In his statement, Vishal said he had an argument with his colleague Aman Jangra regarding a chair in the office on Tuesday. On Wednesday, they again had an argument over the same issue following which he walked out of the office, police said.

    Vishal alleged that when he was walking on the road, Aman came from behind, took out a pistol and shot at him before escaping from the spot, police said.

    "The accused has been identified and we are conducting raids to nab him. He will be arrested soon," said Virender Vij, DCP, East.

    PTI
    first published: Mar 30, 2023 04:00 pm