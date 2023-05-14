English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Gurgaon: 4 men book cab, steal it as driver arrives at location

    The cab driver, Harish Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, received a booking on the cab aggregator app around 11 pm on Friday, the police said.

    PTI
    May 14, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST
    Cab

    A case was registered in connection with the incident at Sector 10 A police station on Saturday. An investigation is underway, the police said.(Representational Photo).

    Four men, who had booked a cab through an aggregator app, allegedly stole the vehicle of the taxi driver in Gurgaon when he arrived to pick them up, police said on Saturday.

    The incident took place on Friday night at Chaukar Ki Dhani near IMT, Manesar, they said. The cab driver, Harish Kumar from Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh, received a booking on the cab aggregator app around 11 pm on Friday, the police said.

    He reached the pickup point and found four men standing there. As he stepped out of the cab to confirm if they had booked the cab, the men snatched the car keys from him, pushed him and fled in his vehicle. The complainant's mobile phone was also inside the cab, they said.

    A case was registered in connection with the incident at Sector 10 A police station on Saturday. An investigation is underway, the police said.

    Also read: Ola driver robbed by cab riders near Gurgaon railway station

    Who won, who lost, click here for all the updates on Karnataka elections 2023
    PTI
    Tags: #gurgaon #Uttar Pradesh
    first published: May 14, 2023 02:36 pm