Gujarat woman's weight drops to 49 kg after doctors remove 47 kg tumour

A 56-year-old woman from Ahmedabad got a new lease of life after doctors removed a 47 kg tumour from her abdomen.

It took a team of eight doctors to remove the tumour after which the woman's weight dropped to 49 kg. This is possibly the biggest non-ovarian tumour to have ever been surgically removed in the country.

The woman’s son told Times of India that the 56-year-old had been carrying the tumour for 18 years, and was bed-ridden for the last few months. The woman experienced unexplained weight gain in the abdomen 18 years ago, and sonography had then revealed a benign tumour.

During a surgery at the time, however, the doctors found that the tumour was attached to an internal organ, resulting in the discontinuation of the surgery which caused the tumour to grow bigger. In the past two years, it almost doubled, affecting her quality of life, said the report.

Chief surgical gastroenterologist Dr Chirag Desai, who led the team of surgeons at Apollo Hospitals, said that the doctors couldn’t weigh the woman before the operation as she was not able to stand straight.

But, after the surgery, her body weight dropped to 49 kg, just two kilograms more than the weight of the tumour. According to reports, the doctors removed abdominal wall tissues and excess skin that weighed about seven kilograms during the operation.

“The removal including the tumour weighed more than her actual weight. This happens rarely,” Dr Desai was quoted as saying. In addition, he noted that all the internal organs of the woman were displaced and that the heart, lungs, kidneys, and the uterus had got pushed aside by the enlarged tumour in the stomach wall.

After being in post-operative care for over a fortnight, the patient from Ahmedabad was discharged on Monday.