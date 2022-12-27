Gujarat woman writes boyfriend’s exam while he vacations in Uttarakhand

Representative image

A woman in Gujarat was caught taking an exam on her boyfriend’s behalf while he vacationed in Uttarakhand. According to a Times of India report, the 24-year-old woman sat as a dummy candidate in the third-year B.Com examination for her boyfriend.

The Fair Assessment and Consultative Team (FACT) has now recommended punishment for the woman, saying that her own degree should be cancelled. If the syndicate of Veer Narmad South Gujarat University accepts the recommendation, the woman could lose her degree and subsequently her government job.

“The severest punishment for a dummy candidate is the cancellation of their own degree. If the maximum punishment is awarded, then the real student’s previous results can also be debarred from taking the exam for the next three years," said Snehal Joshi, convenor of the FACT committee, to TOI.

The woman appeared for a third-year B.Com examination on her boyfriend’s behalf in October. An inquiry into the matter was completed recently.

According to reports, she managed to evade suspicion by altering the hall ticket. She put her own photograph instead of her boyfriend’s in the hall ticket and changed the name as well.

Exam supervisors are changed daily and did not spot anything amiss when checking the woman’s hall ticket. Since supervisors do not know students personally, the woman would have gotten away with the deception – but for a fellow student who alerted authorities.

In this case, another student in the same hall alerted the supervisor that a boy used to sit on the specific seat number,” said a college faculty member. After being caught, college authorities called the man who was supposed to write the exam. “He told us he was in Uttarakhand,” a faculty member said.