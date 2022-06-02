English
    Gujarat woman, 24, to marry herself: 'Act of self-acceptance'

    Kshama Bindu will have a temple wedding in Vadodara on June 11, complete with rituals like the application of vermilion, pheras and marital vows.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 02, 2022 / 01:09 PM IST
    The woman, Kshama Bindu, is setting an example of self-love. (Representational image)

    A 24-year-old woman from Gujarat is set to marry herself as an affirmation of self-love. Kshama Bindu told The Times of India she wanted to prove women matter.

    Bindu will have a temple wedding in Vadodara on June 11, complete with rituals like the application of vermilion, pheras and marital vows -- only without a groom.

    “I never wanted to get married. But I did want to become a bride," the woman told the newspaper. "So, I decided to marry myself."

    Bindu said she believed she was setting an example in a country where there was little precedent of sologamy.

    “Self-marriage is a commitment to be there for yourself and unconditional love for oneself," she was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "It’s also an act of self-acceptance. People marry someone they love. I love myself and hence this wedding."

    Bindu said she had a supportive family, who gave her their blessings for the ceremony.

    After the wedding, Bindu will head to Goa for two weeks.

    Amid the pandemic, many women around the world married themselves to affirm their commitment to their own selves.

    The trend of sologamy gained momentum as single people isolating during the coronavirus pandemic experienced exhaustion with virtual dates and reviewed their values while being shut inside their homes.

    In one such case, a woman from Florida held a wedding ceremony with 40 friends and family members in attendance, Insider reported. She wore a resplendent white gown to say "I do" to herself.

    "The pandemic reminded me that I just need me to be happy," Nneka Carter told the website. "I didn't want to feel alone or lonely because I didn't have a companion, or I wasn't in a relationship."
    Tags: #Gujarat #marriage #weddings
    first published: Jun 2, 2022 12:47 pm
