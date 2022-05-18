English
    Gujarat: Newly-married man injured after wedding gift explodes, two arrested

    A newly-married man was left severely injured after one of his wedding gifts exploded.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 18, 2022 / 05:36 PM IST
    Gujarat Police arrested two people in connection with the incident.

    A newly-married man was left severely injured after one of his wedding gifts exploded. His three-year-old nephew was also injured in the explosion, India Today reported.

    The report identified the man as Latesh Gavit, a resident of Navsari district in Gujarat. Latish had married Salma on May 12. He was opening wedding gifts on Tuesday when one of the packages blew up. The explosion severed his left wrist and damaged his eyes. Latish also suffered burns on his upper body and was immediately rushed to a private hospital for treatment.

    His three-year-old nephew, Jiyas, was also injured in the blast and hospitalised. Latesh’s family later filed approached Vansda Police to file a complaint.

    The explosive reportedly sent to the couple by one Raju Dhansukh Patel, who is in a relationship with Salma’s sister Jagruti. Police have arrested Raju Patel and his accomplice Manoj in connection with the case.

    Surat Range Inspector General of Police Dr S Rajkumar Pandian said, “There have been reports of a blast in a gift like a teddy bear at Mindhabari village in Vansada.”

    He said that Raju had put together the explosive for Jagruti with the intention of killing her. He sent the gift to Jagruti through a friend. “However, by mistake, Jagruti gave the gift to her sister’s husband at their wedding,” Dr Pandian said.



    Tags: #explosion #Gujarat
    first published: May 18, 2022 05:36 pm
