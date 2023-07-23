Gujarat sees waterlogged airport, floating LPG cylinders, crocodile and lion on roads. Watch

Videos of LPG cylinders being carried away by the floodwater currents, and a crocodile and lion found within city limits has raised safety concerns. (Images: Twitter)

Very heavy rainfall over the last few days has battered Gujarat with Ahmedabad and Junagadh district bearing the brunt while the state prepares for more rainfall on Monday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday issued an orange alert for the state forecasting "heavy to very heavy rainfall" on July 24.

Meanwhile, social media is "flooded" with videos of floodwater gushing through the streets, LPG cylinders floating away from the depot, and even a crocodile and a lion moving on the roads.



Shared by a friend who landed at Ahmedabad airport at 10 pm. #AhmedabadRain pic.twitter.com/WsP9YpvG2z

— Kumar Manish (@kumarmanish9) July 22, 2023

In Junagadh, about 3,000 people were evacuated after torrential rain flooded the district. On Sunday, as floodwaters receded, officials said the focus now was on restoring normalcy.



The video of LPG cylinders being carried away by the current also raised safety concerns. The clip was recorded in Gujarat's Navsari which received 943 mm of rainfall until Saturday.

Also raising questions on security were videos of a crocodile and a lion that entered city limits after the heavy downpour.

There seems to be little respite for Gujarat as it prepares for very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours. It also predicted heavy to very heavy rains at a few places with isolated extremely heavy rainfall in Devbhumi Dwarka, Rajkot, Bhavnagar, and Valsad districts in the next 24 hours.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read more: 2023 North India floods: Types of floods, loss and damage, and health effects post-flooding