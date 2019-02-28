App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Feb 28, 2019 08:44 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Gujarat cops book biker who died in cow collision

Instead of taking action against the owners of the stray cattle, traffic police made the father of the deceased file an FIR against him

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

In what may sound bizarre, Sanjay Patel, a 28-year-old, died after two cows blocked the path of his motorcycle on Ahmedabad Highway in September last year. The motorcyclist lost his balance and collided with the cattle, resulting in a fatal haemorrhage.

To make matters worse, some days ago, the city police asked Sanjay’s father to file an FIR against him under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code, to affirm that Sanjay died of rash driving stating that his is solely responsible for his death.

Mahesh Patel, Sanjay’ father told The Times of India: “I was told to sign the FIR that said my son was responsible for his own death because he was speeding. The stray cows suddenly appeared on the road and my son did not have any time to react. Isn't it strange that instead of punishing cattle owners who let their animals stray, my dead son was blamed?

Throwing light on the allegations, Deputy Commissioner of Police Tejas Patel it is difficult to trace owners of stray cattle.

Sanjay had been married for little more than a year when the mishap claimed his life. He is survived by a wife, who is yet to complete graduation.
First Published on Feb 28, 2019 08:44 am

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.