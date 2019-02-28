Gujarat cops book biker who died in cow collision

In what may sound bizarre, Sanjay Patel, a 28-year-old, died after two cows blocked the path of his motorcycle on Ahmedabad Highway in September last year. The motorcyclist lost his balance and collided with the cattle, resulting in a fatal haemorrhage.

To make matters worse, some days ago, the city police asked Sanjay’s father to file an FIR against him under section 279 of the Indian Penal Code, to affirm that Sanjay died of rash driving stating that his is solely responsible for his death.

Mahesh Patel, Sanjay’ father told The Times of India: “I was told to sign the FIR that said my son was responsible for his own death because he was speeding. The stray cows suddenly appeared on the road and my son did not have any time to react. Isn't it strange that instead of punishing cattle owners who let their animals stray, my dead son was blamed?

Throwing light on the allegations, Deputy Commissioner of Police Tejas Patel it is difficult to trace owners of stray cattle.

Sanjay had been married for little more than a year when the mishap claimed his life. He is survived by a wife, who is yet to complete graduation.