English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Gujarat cardiologist who conducted over 16,000 heart surgeries dies of cardiac arrest

    Gandhi collapsed near his bathroom two hours after reaching his house.

    Moneycontrol News
    June 07, 2023 / 08:33 PM IST
    Gaurav Gandhi

    Gandhi carried out his regular patient consultations on Monday and returned to his home on Palace Road in the city that night, according to media reports. (Image: News18 Hindi)

    Renowned cardiologist from Gujarat, Dr Gaurav Gandhi, passed away on June 6 morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 41-year-old had conducted over 16,000 heart surgeries, according to reports.

    According to a report by the Times of India, Gandhi collapsed near his bathroom two hours after reaching his house. He was shifted to GG Hospital, where he died within 45 minutes, Dr Nandini Desai, dean of MP Shah Medical College, Jamnagar said.

    Meanwhile, a report by Aaj Tak citing police said that Gandhi died in his sleep.

    Aaj Tak reported that Gandhi carried out his regular patient consultations on Monday and returned to his home on Palace Road in the city that night. He had dinner and went to bed without expressing any complaints or exhibiting any changes in behaviour. However, the following day at 6 am, when family members attempted to wake him up, they discovered him unconscious and immediately rushed him to the hospital, it said.

    WHO IS GAURAV GANDHI?

    Related stories

    Gaurav Gandhi completed his MBBS and MD studies in Jamnagar before pursuing further studies in Ahmedabad where he specialised in DM Cardiology, according to a News18 Hindi report. Following his education, Gandhi dedicated himself to treating heart patients in Jamnagar, where he quickly gained a reputation for his exceptional medical service.

    His remarkable contributions to the field of medicine earned him recognition and he was honoured on Republic Day for his outstanding medical services and research.

    Gandhi is survived by his wife, Devanshi, who is a dentist, along with their two children and his parents.

    (With inputs from CNN News18)

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Gaurav Gandhi #gujarat cardiologist #gujarat doctor #heart attack
    first published: Jun 7, 2023 08:30 pm