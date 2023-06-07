Gujarat cardiologist who conducted over 16,000 heart surgeries dies of cardiac arrest

Gandhi carried out his regular patient consultations on Monday and returned to his home on Palace Road in the city that night, according to media reports. (Image: News18 Hindi)

Renowned cardiologist from Gujarat, Dr Gaurav Gandhi, passed away on June 6 morning after suffering a cardiac arrest. The 41-year-old had conducted over 16,000 heart surgeries, according to reports.

According to a report by the Times of India, Gandhi collapsed near his bathroom two hours after reaching his house. He was shifted to GG Hospital, where he died within 45 minutes, Dr Nandini Desai, dean of MP Shah Medical College, Jamnagar said.

Meanwhile, a report by Aaj Tak citing police said that Gandhi died in his sleep.

Aaj Tak reported that Gandhi carried out his regular patient consultations on Monday and returned to his home on Palace Road in the city that night. He had dinner and went to bed without expressing any complaints or exhibiting any changes in behaviour. However, the following day at 6 am, when family members attempted to wake him up, they discovered him unconscious and immediately rushed him to the hospital, it said.

WHO IS GAURAV GANDHI?

Gaurav Gandhi completed his MBBS and MD studies in Jamnagar before pursuing further studies in Ahmedabad where he specialised in DM Cardiology, according to a News18 Hindi report. Following his education, Gandhi dedicated himself to treating heart patients in Jamnagar, where he quickly gained a reputation for his exceptional medical service.

His remarkable contributions to the field of medicine earned him recognition and he was honoured on Republic Day for his outstanding medical services and research.

Gandhi is survived by his wife, Devanshi, who is a dentist, along with their two children and his parents.

(With inputs from CNN News18)