Hairstyle of over 9 feet is the world’s highest. Watch its making

Guinness World Records has recognised a hairstyle towering at over 9 feet as the world's highest. A video detailing how it was created gathered lakhs of views online.

The creator is Syrian stylist Dani Hiswani, who has worked with top fashion magazines and celebrities like Penelope Cruz, Deepika Padukone and Paris Hilton and

For his world record-winning headpiece, a model was seated in a studio in Dubai with neck support and a helmet. Attached to the helmet was a tall frame which served as a support for the numerous hair extensions and wigs he piled on.

Hiswani was seen climbing on to a higher floor and finishing off the Christmas tree-shaped hairstyle with hairspray and some lights.

When finished, the headpiece stood 2.90 metres or nine feet and six-and-half inches tall.

"Dani had previously created a small Christmas tree on a woman, and he wanted to challenge himself by creating the highest hairstyle in the shape of a Christmas tree and break a Guinness World Records Title," read the announcement of the record. Hiswani, who believes hairstyling is art and not just a service, certainly made a statement with his piece.

READ MORE