Armenian man sets world record for most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute

Armenia's Hamazasp Hloyan broke the world record for the "most number of pull-ups from a helicopter in a minute" by managing to do 32 pull-ups in less than a minute while hanging on to a helicopter. As per the Guinness World Records website, Hloyan achieved the feat on November 5 2022.

A video shared by Guinness World Records on their Facebook page shows the man climbing the helicopter and the performing the activity after the helicopter had taken off from the ground.

Hloyan was trained by fellow Armenian Roman Sahradyan, who is a multiple Guinness World Records title holder. In February 2022, Sahradyan performed the same stunt, managing to do 23 pull-ups from a helicopter in a single minute.

In August 2022, Sahradyan's number was surpassed by Belgium's Stan Bruininck, who managed to do 25 pull-ups. In three months time, Bruininck's record was broken by Hamazasp Hloyan. The video generated many different comments with one Facebook user saying, "Looks like a scene from an anime. Wow".

Guinness World Records has issued a clarification on their website, stating that those who wish to apply for the title of "most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute" must be above the age of 16 in a bid to attempt the record. The current world record is only one of many unusual records broken by individuals worldwide. For instance, Grigor Manukyan achieved a world record by doing the most number of chin-ups (36) from a helicopter in a single minute.

Moneycontrol News