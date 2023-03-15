 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsTrends

Armenian man sets world record for most pull-ups from a helicopter in one minute

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

A video shared by Guinness World Records on their Facebook page shows Hamazasp Hloyan climbing the helicopter and the performing the record-breaking activity.

Hamazasp Hloyan climbing the helicopter to perform the record breaking stunt (Photo Credit: facebook.com/GuinnessWorldRecords)

Armenia's Hamazasp Hloyan broke the world record for the "most number of pull-ups from a helicopter in a minute" by managing to do 32 pull-ups in less than a minute while hanging on to a helicopter. As per the Guinness World Records website, Hloyan achieved the feat on November 5 2022.

A video shared by Guinness World Records on their Facebook page shows the man climbing the helicopter and the performing the activity after the helicopter had taken off from the ground.

Hloyan was trained by fellow Armenian Roman Sahradyan, who is a multiple Guinness World Records title holder. In February 2022, Sahradyan performed the same stunt, managing to do 23 pull-ups from a helicopter in a single minute.

Also Read: 7-year-old Indian girl becomes world’s youngest yoga instructor