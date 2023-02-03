 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Woman’s 131 kg 'wedding cake dress' sets world record. See photos

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Feb 03, 2023 / 03:05 PM IST

Wear your dress and eat it too: A Swedish custom baker's creation grabs a Guinness World Record.

The world's largest wearable cake dress seen at Swedish fair.

A Swedish baker appeared at a wedding fair wearing a fluffy, white gown made of cake, delighting the audience and earning a Guinness World  Record.

Natasha Coline carried a total weight of 131.15 kilograms, excluding the corsage and metal bolts that supported the layered cake.

Coline runs a bakery specialising in custom cakes. She said the idea of making a cake dress came to her a few years ago while working in her small shop.

(Image credit: Guinness World Records)