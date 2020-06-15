App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:36 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2020 | Arts and Commerce results declared: Key takeaways

Out of the total students appeared, 76.29 percent students (2,83,624 students) from Arts and Commerce passed the GSEB 2020 exams.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB HSC 12th result 2020 list for Arts and Commerce students on its official website.  

Approximately 3.71 lakh students — 1.95 lakh girls and 1.76 lakh boys — appeared for the GSEB Class 12 exams 2020. Out of the total students appeared, 76.29 percent students (2,83,624 students) from Arts and Commerce passed the GSEB 2020 exams. This is an improvement over last year’s 73.27 pass percent. The number of disabled candidates is 2,983, with 831 students passed.

82.20 percent girls (1,38,808 out of 1.95 lakh) and 70.97 percent boys (1,44,816 out of 1.76 lakh)passed the Class 12 exams this year. According to the GSEB data, 4,091 students scored above 99 percent, whereas 40,430 students score above 90 percent in this year’s examination. 

Close

The highest pass percentage was recorded in English subject- 81.72%, followed by Sindhi- 76.6 percent and Urdu- 76.12 percent. 76.11 percent students passed the Gujarati subject. 

related news

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of GSEB Class 12 result 2020

Lowest pass percent has been recorded in the Hindi subject- 66.71 whereas the pass percent for Marathi subject is at 68.14 percent

The Patan district performed best with 86.27 pass percent, whereas Junagadh performed worst with 58.26 percent students passing the GSEB Class 12 exams. Surat and Ahmedabad recorded 80.66 percent and 73.58 percent pass percent. 269 schools across Gujarat recorded 100 percent result for the HSC 2020 exams.

The GSEB website also reveals that 522 students received A1 grade, whereas 10,945 students scored A2 grade. 77,746 students scored B1 grade.

Out of the 3.71 lakh students, 88.713 failed to clear the GSEB class 12 exams this year.

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:36 am

tags #GSEB #GSEB Results 2020

