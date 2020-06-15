App
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 09:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

GSEB HSC Class 12 Results 2020: Arts and Commerce results 2020 declared, here is how to check

The GSEB Class 12 Results were announced earlier today at gseb.org.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has announced the GSEB HSC 12th result 2020 list for Arts and Commerce students on its official website. 

The GSEB Class 12 Results were announced earlier today at gseb.org. To check the HSC result, students must keep their hall tickets ready for quick reference.

To check the GSEB Class 12 2020 result.

Step 1 — Visit the GSEB website on gseb.org.

Step 2 — Enter the six-digit seat number and select your group code. Hit ‘Go’.

Step 3 — The GSEB HSC Arts and Commerce results will then appear on the screen.

Step 4 — It is advised to download the GSEB Class 12 results for future reference.

It could happen that the website does not load due to the sudden surge in traffic. Alternatively, students can also send an SMS in the format: HSC <space> SEAT NUMBER to 56263 to check their results on their phones. 

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of GSEB Class 12 result 2020

The passing criteria for GSEB Class 12 HSC exam results is 33 percent or D grade. This means that students have to score 33 percent marks in aggregate and individually in all subjects. Students who fail to clear the exam can appear for the subsequent exams, the date of which will be announced soon.

GSEB Class 12 Arts and Commerce exams were held between March 5 to March 16. The results were delayed by the board due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. 

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:03 am

tags #GSEB #GSEB Results 2020 #Gujarat

