'Confused' 25-year-old asks which stock to choose from 15 options, Groww responds

Groww shared the 25-year-old's confession on Twitter on Thursday. (Photo credit: twitter.com/@_groww).

One of the storylines that has gone viral this week revolved around a confession made by an unmarried woman who said she had been talking 14 different men on a matrimonial website.

The latest to reveal a similar confession revolved around an unemployed 25-year-old person who was confused over which stock to select from the 15 options in front of the person. The confession was shared by investment platform Groww who offered advice on Twitter.

The tweet generated numerous responses, some of whom were left in splits over the similarities with the original post.

"Has anybody informed the girl that she's a trendsetter on Twitter," one user wrote.

"Shows why this guy is unemployed in the first place. In case he makes his living through trading, he should have written “self employed”," one user wrote.

One of the reactions to the original confession was met with a strong reaction from a Google employee, who tweeted saying, "Thank you for objectifying men. Thank you for making men realise they are nothing up a monthly paycheck. Thank you for making men realise that their value is based on their employer.

I am sure you aren't going to choose the ones who are in BYJU's or TCS, Accenture, etc. Thank you for not looking at us with emotions but just money detection algorithm,".

The original confession revolved around a 29-year-old unemployed woman who confessed that she had been speaking to 14 different men and was not sure whom to choose from the list.

The salaries of the men ranged from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 45 lakh per annum and some of the companies where the men worked included Byju's, Flipkart, Accenture and Unacademy.

