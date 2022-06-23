English
    Groom walks out of wedding over band's payment in UP's Shahjahanpur

    As the wedding rituals were being performed, the band demanded money from the groom’s side, but they refused to pay saying they should be paid off by the br.

    PTI
    June 23, 2022 / 09:17 AM IST
    The bride and groom's family broke all ties after the wedding was called off. (Representative)

    A man walked out of his wedding on Tuesday in Uttar Pradesh after a dispute between his and the bride's side broke out over who will pay for the brass band, police said.

    One Dharmendra had brought his baraat from Kampil in Farrukhabad to Mirzapur, SHO, Mirzapur Police Station, Arvind Kumar Singh told PTI.

    As the wedding rituals were being performed, the band demanded money from the groom’s side, but they refused to pay saying they should be paid off by the bride’s side.

    This led to a dispute between the two would-relatives, and the groom, apparently finding his pride hurt, walked off with his procession, breaking off the ‘necklace’ he was wearing, police said.

    The bride’s side too severed relations with the groom’s family after the incident, police said.
