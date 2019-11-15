Greta Thunberg sets sail for Madrid to attend UN's climate change conference

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg just embarked on yet another journey to Madrid, Spain, from Hampton, Virginia. Greta is sailing across the frigid Atlantic Ocean with Sailing La Vagabonde.



So happy to say I'll hopefully make it to COP25 in Madrid.

I’ve been offered a ride from Virginia on the 48ft catamaran La Vagabonde. Australians @Sailing_LaVaga ,Elayna Carausu & @_NikkiHenderson from England will take me across the Atlantic.

We sail for Europe tomorrow morning! pic.twitter.com/qJcgREe332

— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 12, 2019

They embarked on the four-week journey earlier this week in the hopes of making it in time for the UN Climate Change Conference in December, which is being held in Madrid from December 2 to December 13.

The 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden became a sensation, thanks to her environmental activism, which sparked a global movement, resulting in coordinated strikes demanding action on climate change. She sailed from Europe to the United States to catch the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City.

After arriving in New York, Thunberg was already thinking about embarking on the next journey to Santiago, Chile, for the upcoming conference. However, her plans were upended when the location of the summit was shifted to Madrid, Spain, amid unrest in Chile.



Greta it’s Riley here from Sailing La Vagabonde. If you get in contact with me I’m sure we could organise something.

— Riley Whitelum (@Sailing_LaVaga) November 4, 2019