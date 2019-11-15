App
Last Updated : Nov 15, 2019 03:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Greta Thunberg sets sail for Madrid to attend UN's climate change conference

Greta is sailing across the frigid Atlantic Ocean with Sailing La Vagabonde.

Carlsen Martin

Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg just embarked on yet another journey to Madrid, Spain, from Hampton, Virginia. Greta is sailing across the frigid Atlantic Ocean with Sailing La Vagabonde.

They embarked on the four-week journey earlier this week in the hopes of making it in time for the UN Climate Change Conference in December, which is being held in Madrid from December 2 to December 13.

The 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden became a sensation, thanks to her environmental activism, which sparked a global movement, resulting in coordinated strikes demanding action on climate change. She sailed from Europe to the United States to catch the United Nations Climate Summit in New York City.

After arriving in New York, Thunberg was already thinking about embarking on the next journey to Santiago, Chile, for the upcoming conference. However, her plans were upended when the location of the summit was shifted to Madrid, Spain, amid unrest in Chile.

After the announcement, Greta posted a tweet saying that she'd travelled halfway around the world in the wrong direction, "Now I need to find a way to cross the Atlantic in November. If anyone could help me find transport, I would be so grateful."
Greta is making her journey to Spain with Riley Whitelum and Elayna Carausu along with their 11-month old son,  British sailor Nikki Henderson, and her father, Svante Thunberg. You track their voyage in real-time here.

First Published on Nov 15, 2019 03:02 pm

