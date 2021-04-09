Green Biz: Clean & affordable energy for everyone

Ojaskara Ventures Private Ltd India is an Engineering Innovations Integration Organization with an holistic approach to help mankind with “Clean and Affordable Energy for Everyone” by providing electricity & cooking gas through solar powered and stored hydrogen liquid metal hybrides. This clean and cheaper energy will also become availabe for transportation and even for industrial use to fight CO² emissions. The only output is H²O.

In India still 700 mio people have no direct access to public electricity and/or gas! Local solar powered units with a stored hydrogen liquid metal concept will provide a solution at much lower consumer prices than traditional electricity- and gas supply.

Victor Hugo once stated "Nothing is more powerful than an idea whose time has come..." In the next 10 years this solar- and hydrogen based energy solutions will turn out to be a muti-billion market, competing with a more expensive and starving classic petrol- and coal-driven energy source, producing an unacceptable level of CO² emissions.

One of the identified and described short term projects in India is a "Cheap and Clean Self-driving Rented Hydrogen Car Concept" in and between 30 large Indian cities. Hydrogen will be supplied through water electrolysis, electricity for water electrolysis will be supplied from one or more solar thermal power plants located at areas nearby participating cities. Liquid Metal Hydrides will be used to store & transport hydrogen in liquid Metal hydride tanks of about 20 Kgs for easy and safe storage and to feed energy to a micro-reactor inside modified cars for runnig the engine with a range of at least 250 kms.

In a later phase, the company will become a facilitator to provide “The Safest and Affordable Air Transport To Everyone” by use of Rigid Aluminium Body Helium Filled Air Ships in order to (r)evolutionize the Aviation Sector.

The company's market vision is inspired by an holistic approach to provide mankind with clean and cheap energy as well as transportation.

Authored by Bernhard Szondi, Seed Investor & Member of the Advisory Board and Owner of Alphacom International, Belgium.