‘Great boost to Indian startups’: Ratan Tata on new T-Hub facility in Hyderabad

As Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao prepares to inaugurate the new facility of business incubator T-Hub today, congratulations have poured in from prominent businessmen, industrialists and leaders of the country. Ratan Tata was among those who extended his congratulations to the government of Telangana on its new T-Hub facility, located in Hyderabad, saying it would provide a boost to the Indian startup ecosystem.

“Congratulations to the Government of Telangana and Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao on its new T-hub facility in Hyderabad, which will be a great boost to the Indian startup ecosystem,” the Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons tweeted in response to photos of the facility shared by Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao.

K T Rama Rao on Sunday tweeted “Delighted to announce that Hon'ble CM KCR Garu will be inaugurating the new facility of @THubHyd on 28th June giving a huge fillip to the Hyderabad Innovation ecosystem."

Established in 2015, T-Hub (Technology Hub) is an innovation hub and ecosystem enabler based out of Hyderabad. "This (T-Hub 2.0) will be a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem which will house more than 2,000 startups, corporates, investors, academia, and national and international ecosystem enablers," T-Hub CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali said.

Several other prominent personalities lauded the establishment of the new T-Hub, including NASSCOM President Debjani Ghosh, actors Vijay Deverakonda, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Mahesh Babu, among others.

“In the last six years, T-Hub has evolved from being just a startup incubator to an innovation hub. It has helped to contribute immensely to the Indian innovation ecosystem by institutionalising innovation programmes for startups, corporations, and more, and building a global innovation hub,” said CEO Srinivas Rao Mahankali.

“T-Hub which touched more than 1,800 startups through various programmes and initiatives has evolved from prototyping programmes to crafting institutionalised programmes to support the innovation journey of more than 600 multi-national corporates like Facebook, Uber, HCL, Boeing, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.”

