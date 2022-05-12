'Grandchild in a year or Rs 5 crore': Bizarre case of Uttarakhand couple suing their son

SR Prasad and his wife have sued their son and daughter-in-law for grandchildren or money. (Image: @ANI/Twitter)

How far can someone go to demand a grandchild from their children? For this Uttarakhand couple, going to court and suing them was the last resort. Now, if their son and daughter-in-law are not able to give them a grandchild in a year then they have to pay the elderly couple Rs 5 crore as “compensation”.

SR Prasad and his wife, from Haridwar, say they didn’t care about the gender of the grandchild but just wanted one.



“They (son and daughter-in-law) were wedded in 2016 in hopes of having grandchildren. We didn't care about gender, just wanted a grandchild,” Prasad told news agency ANI.

Prasad senior has a few grievances against his son. He says he spent all his money providing his son a foreign education and has no money now. He also has a home loan. Hence he has asked for Rs 2.5 crore each from his son and daughter-in-law.

“I gave my son all my money, got him trained in America. I don't have any money now. We have taken a loan from bank to build home. We're troubled financially and personally. We have demanded Rs 2.5 crore each from both my son and daughter-in-law in our petition,” Prasad told ANI.

Prasad’s lawyer says their petition shows the truth of society.

“This case portrays the truth of society. We invest in our children, make them capable of working in good firms. Children owe their parents basic financial care. The parents have demanded either a grandchild within a year or compensation of Rs 5 crores,” Advocate AK Srivastava told ANI.





