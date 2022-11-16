Grammys 2023: Beyoncé, Adele, BTS and other big nominees

Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Beyoncé

leads with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar (eight) and Adele (seven). The award ceremony is set to take place on February 5.

Here is the list of key nominees for the major music awards:

1. Record Of The Year

Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA

Easy On Me - Adele

Break my Soul - Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius Woman - Doja Cat Bad Habit - Steve Lacy The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar About Damn Time - Lizzo As It Was - Harry Styles 2. Album Of The Year Voyage - ABBA 30 - Adele Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny Renaissance - Beyonce Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile Music of the Spheres - Coldplay Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar Special - Lizzo Harry's House - Harry Styles Also read: Grammy Awards: Beyonce-Adele face-off again in 2023 with multiple nominations 3. Song Of The Year abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle) About Damn Time - Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo) All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift) As It Was- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles) Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy) BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé) Easy On Me - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele) GOD DID - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy) The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar) Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt) 4. Best Music Video Easy on Me - Adele Yet to Come - BTS Woman - Doja Cat The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar As It Was - Harry Styles All Too Well (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift 5. Best New Artist Anitta Omar Apollo DOMi & JD Beck Muni Long Samara Joy Latto Måneskin Tobe Nwigwe Molly Tuttle Wet Leg 6. Best Rock Album Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters Crawler - Idles Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne Lucifer On The Sofa- Spoon 7. Best Rap Album God Did - DJ Khaled I Never Liked You - Future Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar It's Almost Dry - Pusha T 8. Best Pop Vocal Album Voyage - ABBA 30 - Adele Music of the Spheres - Coldplay Special - Lizzo Harry's House - Harry Styles 9. Best Global Music Album Shuruaat -- Berklee Indian Ensemble Love, Damini -- Burna Boy Queen Of Sheba -- Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf "Between Us... (Live) -- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago Sakura -- Masa Takumi 10. Best Dance / Electronica Album Renaissance - Beyonce Fragments - Bonobo Diplo - Diplo The Last Goodbye - Odesza Surrender - Rufus du Sol

