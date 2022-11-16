 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Grammys 2023: Beyoncé, Adele, BTS and other big nominees

Curated by : Moneycontrol News
Nov 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

Grammy Awards 2023: Beyoncé leads with nine nominations. Who are the other stars likely to win?

Grammy Awards 2023: The big musical night will take place on February 5.

Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Beyoncé
leads with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar (eight) and Adele (seven). The award ceremony is set to take place on February 5.

Here is the list of key nominees for the major music awards:

1. Record Of The Year

Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA

Easy On Me - Adele

Break my Soul - Beyonce