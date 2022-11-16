English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Register for INTRAZON 3.0 |India's Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference at just 600 INR for PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsTrends

    Grammys 2023: Beyoncé, Adele, BTS and other big nominees

    Grammy Awards 2023: Beyoncé leads with nine nominations. Who are the other stars likely to win?

    Curated by : Moneycontrol News
    November 16, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST
    Grammy Awards 2023: The big musical night will take place on February 5.

    Grammy Awards 2023: The big musical night will take place on February 5.


    Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Beyoncé

    leads with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar (eight) and Adele (seven). The award ceremony is set to take place on February 5.

    Here is the list of key nominees for the major music awards:

    1. Record Of The Year

    Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA

    Easy On Me - Adele

    Related stories

    Break my Soul - Beyonce

    Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

    You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

    Woman - Doja Cat

    Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

    The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

    About Damn Time - Lizzo

    As It Was - Harry Styles

    2. Album Of The Year

    Voyage - ABBA

    30 - Adele

    Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

    Renaissance - Beyonce

    Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) -  Mary J. Blige

    In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

    Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

    Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

    Special - Lizzo

    Harry's House - Harry Styles

     

    Also read: Grammy Awards: Beyonce-Adele face-off again in 2023 with multiple nominations

     

    3. Song Of The Year

    abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

    About Damn Time - Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

    All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

    As It Was- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

    Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

    BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

    Easy On Me - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

    GOD DIDTarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

    The Heart Part 5 Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

    Just Like ThatBonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

    4. Best Music Video

    Easy on Me - Adele

    Yet to Come - BTS

    Woman - Doja Cat

    The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

    As It Was - Harry Styles

    All Too Well (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift

    5. Best New Artist

    Anitta

    Omar Apollo

    DOMi & JD Beck

    Muni Long

    Samara Joy

    Latto

    Måneskin

    Tobe Nwigwe

    Molly Tuttle

    Wet Leg

    6. Best Rock Album

    Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

    The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

    Crawler - Idles

    Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

    Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

    Lucifer On The Sofa- Spoon

    7. Best Rap Album

    God Did - DJ Khaled

    I Never Liked You - Future

    Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

    Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

    It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

    8. Best Pop Vocal Album

     Voyage - ABBA

    30 - Adele

    Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

    Special - Lizzo

    Harry's House - Harry Styles

    9. Best Global Music Album

    Shuruaat -- Berklee Indian Ensemble

    Love, Damini -- Burna Boy

    Queen Of Sheba -- Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

    "Between Us... (Live) -- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

    Sakura -- Masa Takumi

    10. Best Dance / Electronica Album

    Renaissance - Beyonce

    Fragments - Bonobo

    Diplo - Diplo

    The Last Goodbye - Odesza

    Surrender - Rufus du Sol

     
    Tags: #Grammy awards #Grammy Awards 2023 #Grammys 2023
    first published: Nov 16, 2022 09:22 am