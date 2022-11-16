Grammys 2023: Beyoncé, Adele, BTS and other big nominees

Grammy Awards 2023: The big musical night will take place on February 5.

Nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards have been announced. Beyoncé

leads with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar (eight) and Adele (seven). The award ceremony is set to take place on February 5.

Here is the list of key nominees for the major music awards:

1. Record Of The Year

Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA

Easy On Me - Adele

Break my Soul - Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige

You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius

Woman - Doja Cat

Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

About Damn Time - Lizzo

As It Was - Harry Styles

2. Album Of The Year

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny

Renaissance - Beyonce

Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

Also read: Grammy Awards: Beyonce-Adele face-off again in 2023 with multiple nominations

3. Song Of The Year

abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)

About Damn Time - Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)

All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

As It Was- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)

Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)

BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)

Easy On Me - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

GOD DID - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)

The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)

Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)

4. Best Music Video

Easy on Me - Adele

Yet to Come - BTS

Woman - Doja Cat

The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar

As It Was - Harry Styles

All Too Well (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift

5. Best New Artist

Anitta

Omar Apollo

DOMi & JD Beck

Muni Long

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Tobe Nwigwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

6. Best Rock Album

Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys

The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Crawler - Idles

Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly

Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne

Lucifer On The Sofa- Spoon

7. Best Rap Album

God Did - DJ Khaled

I Never Liked You - Future

Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar

It's Almost Dry - Pusha T

8. Best Pop Vocal Album

Voyage - ABBA

30 - Adele

Music of the Spheres - Coldplay

Special - Lizzo

Harry's House - Harry Styles

9. Best Global Music Album

Shuruaat -- Berklee Indian Ensemble

Love, Damini -- Burna Boy

Queen Of Sheba -- Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf

"Between Us... (Live) -- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago

Sakura -- Masa Takumi

10. Best Dance / Electronica Album

Renaissance - Beyonce

Fragments - Bonobo

Diplo - Diplo

The Last Goodbye - Odesza

Surrender - Rufus du Sol