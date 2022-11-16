Grammys 2023: Beyoncé, Adele, BTS and other big nominees

leads with nine nominations, followed by Kendrick Lamar (eight) and Adele (seven). The award ceremony is set to take place on February 5.
Here is the list of key nominees for the major music awards:
1. Record Of The Year
Don't Shut Me Down - ABBA
Easy On Me - Adele
Break my Soul - Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous - Mary J. Blige
You And Me On The Rock - Brandi Carlile Featuring Lucius
Woman - Doja Cat
Bad Habit - Steve Lacy
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
About Damn Time - Lizzo
As It Was - Harry Styles
2. Album Of The Year
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Un Verano Sin Ti - Bad Bunny
Renaissance - Beyonce
Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe) - Mary J. Blige
In These Silent Days - Brandi Carlile
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
3. Song Of The Year
abcdefu - Sara Davis, Gayle and Dave Pittenger, songwriters (Gayle)
About Damn Time - Melissa “Lizzo” Jefferson, Eric Frederic, Blake Slatkin & Theron Makiel Thomas, songwriters (Lizzo)
All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film) - Liz Rose and Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)
As It Was- Tyler Johnson, Kid Harpoon and Harry Styles, songwriters (Harry Styles)
Bad Habit - Matthew Castellanos, Brittany Fousheé, Diana Gordon, John Carroll Kirby & Steve Lacy, songwriters (Steve Lacy)
BREAK MY SOUL - Beyoncé, S. Carter, Terius "The-Dream" Gesteelde-Diamant & Christopher A. Stewart, songwriters (Beyoncé)
Easy On Me - Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)
GOD DID - Tarik Azzouz, E. Blackmon, Khaled Khaled, F. LeBlanc, Shawn Carter, John Stephens, Dwayne Carter, William Roberts & Nicholas Warwar, songwriters (DJ Khaled Featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend & Fridayy)
The Heart Part 5 - Jake Kosich, Johnny Kosich, Kendrick Lamar & Matt Schaeffer, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar)
Just Like That - Bonnie Raitt, songwriter (Bonnie Raitt)
4. Best Music Video
Easy on Me - Adele
Yet to Come - BTS
Woman - Doja Cat
The Heart Part 5 - Kendrick Lamar
As It Was - Harry Styles
All Too Well (The Short Film) - Taylor Swift
5. Best New Artist
Anitta
Omar Apollo
DOMi & JD Beck
Muni Long
Samara Joy
Latto
Måneskin
Tobe Nwigwe
Molly Tuttle
Wet Leg
6. Best Rock Album
Dropout Boogie - The Black Keys
The Boy Named If - Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Crawler - Idles
Mainstream Sellout - Machine Gun Kelly
Patient Number 9 - Ozzy Osbourne
Lucifer On The Sofa- Spoon
7. Best Rap Album
God Did - DJ Khaled
I Never Liked You - Future
Come Home The Kids Miss You - Jack Harlow
Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers - Kendrick Lamar
It's Almost Dry - Pusha T
8. Best Pop Vocal Album
Voyage - ABBA
30 - Adele
Music of the Spheres - Coldplay
Special - Lizzo
Harry's House - Harry Styles
9. Best Global Music Album
Shuruaat -- Berklee Indian Ensemble
Love, Damini -- Burna Boy
Queen Of Sheba -- Angelique Kidjo & Ibrahim Maalouf
"Between Us... (Live) -- Anoushka Shankar, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley Featuring Manu Delago
Sakura -- Masa Takumi
10. Best Dance / Electronica Album
Renaissance - Beyonce
Fragments - Bonobo
Diplo - Diplo
The Last Goodbye - Odesza
Surrender - Rufus du Sol