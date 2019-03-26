Graffiti mocking BJP’s struggle in fielding candidates in Bengal emerges

A wall art mocking the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was spotted in West Bengal as the saffron party is having difficulty fielding candidates for the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state.



Wall graffiti mocks the BJP as it struggles to find candidates to filed in all the 42 seats in #Bengal! pic.twitter.com/FCHRjOcbwU

— Citizen Indrojit (@iindrojit) March 25, 2019

The graffiti shows Prime Minister Narendra Modi pulling a cow by its leash as the writing below it reads: “I want to field you as a BJP candidate for the upcoming polls.”

The picture has since been doing rounds on social media platforms, including WhatsApp.

So far, the BJP has found candidates for 29 seats in West Bengal, 25 of which are new, but is finding it difficult to field the remaining 13.

Meanwhile, West Bengal’s incumbent Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's party Trinamool has declared candidates for all the 42 constituencies.

However, to battle this, BJP crafted a unique strategy. According to India Today reports, the party released its first list comprising 28 candidates on the basis of a survey conducted internally over the last two months. About 6,500 people across all constituencies were surveyed for the same. They were asked what kind of a leader they wish to represent them in Parliament. They didn’t include any names to widen the ambit of options.

For example, former Tollywood actor Locket Chatterjee, who was rooting for a BJP ticket from Birbhum, will now represent Hooghly, given her larger popularity in the constituency.

However, though this strategy might help better BJP’s performance in the polls, it may also lead to infights in the party's Bengal camp.