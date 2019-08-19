App
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 06:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Govt to support Madhya Pradesh man who ran 100 metres in 11 seconds

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted the video of the sprinter running barefoot and urged Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to help the aspiring athlete achieve his dreams.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representational Image (LibreShot Free Images)
The video of a man running at top speed barefoot had gone viral last week and it has now earned him government support.

The incredible talent of Rameshwar Gurjar, who hails from Shivpuri in Madhya Pradesh, came to the notice of the government after a video of him covering 100 metres in 11 seconds flat was widely circulated across several social media platforms.

The sprinter has now been summoned to the TT Nagar stadium in Bhopal by the state sports minister for a “speed test”, reported NDTV.

State Sports Minister Jeetu Patwari has said: “He can be a national asset if given the right professional guidance. He’s now in Bhopal, wherein the coming days, seasoned coaches will first test his talent. In future, he could be enrolled at the same academy and trained by the best coaches.”

Gurjar later told the media that he was tending to his bovines when the sports minister gave him a call. “I was looking out for my lost buffaloes when I got the call from the sports minister.”

He added: “I had seen Usain Bolt on TV and I used to think why Indians can’t break his record. I am hopeful of breaking it after getting facilities and proper training.”

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also tweeted the video of the sprinter running barefoot and urged Union Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju to help the aspiring athlete achieve his dreams.

Rijiju then responded to Chouhan’s tweet saying: “Please ask someone to bring him to me. I'll arrange to put him at an athletic academy.”

Gurjar, who is a native of Sikandarpur-Narwar area in Shivpuri district of Gwalior, reached Bhopal on the morning of August 17.

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 06:01 pm

