English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Be a Pro and access the Definedge Conference on Market Analysis (DECMA) tomorrow at 9:30 am. Stay tuned:
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Govt to sell 15% stake in Hindustan Copper

As part of its disinvestment plans via stake sale in public enterprises during this fiscal, government will sell 15 percent of its shareholding in Hindustan Copper Ltd, Parliament was informed on Friday.

April 09, 2021 / 05:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

As part of its disinvestment plans via stake sale in public enterprises during this fiscal, government will sell 15 percent of its shareholding in Hindustan Copper Ltd, Parliament was informed on Friday.

According to budget estimate for 2015-16 fiscal, government targets to garner Rs 69,500 crore through divestment.

This will comprise Rs 41,000 crore from disinvestment of central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) and Rs 28,500 crore from strategic divestment.

"The proposal for disinvestment of 15 percent paid up equity of the Hindustan Copper Ltd (HCL), out of government's shareholding of 89.95 percent has been approved by the government," Minister of State for Finance Jayant Sinha said in a written reply in Lok Sabha.

Replying to a question on All India Radio, he said "There is no proposal for disinvestment of the All India Radio."

Further, Sinha informed that government has identified some CPSEs for disinvestment during the year in sectors such as defence, fertiliser, heavy engineering, minerals & metals, oil, power, steel, technical consultancy, tourism, transport services and trading & marketing. 

TAGS: #24X7booking #All India Radio #government #HCL #Hindustan Copper #Jayant Sinha #Lok Sabha #Parliament #PTI
first published: Jan 1, 2015 12:00 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

Simply Save | Things you did not know about SIP

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.