Govind Iyer: 5 points about Infosys independent director

Infosys on Thursday appointed industry veteran Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional and independent director, the software giant said in a regulatory filing. Iyer retired as a partner at global leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder. “We are delighted to welcome Govind to the board of Infosys. He is a globally respected corporate leader and his deep and diverse experience in the areas of advisory services and philanthropy will be of great value to us," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, lead independent director and chairperson of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Iyer’s appointment for a period of five years is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, subject to the approval of shareholders, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Here are 5 things to know about Govind Iyer:



Before joining Egon Zehnder, he worked at Procter & Gamble, Coca-Cola, and Heinz.



Iyer has also served on the Wharton Executive Education Advisory Board and is an alumnus of University of Pennsylvania.



An engineering graduate from Regional Engineering College (REC), Trichy and an MBA from The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, Iyer has served on the boards of several organisations.



While at Egon Zehnder, Iyer was part of a team that led the CEO search-process for Infosys.



In 2021, he was included in a three-member task force set up by the centre to help bring about bureaucratic reforms through "Mission Karmayogi". The panel is headed by former Infosys CEO SD Shibu Lal.