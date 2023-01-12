 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Govind Iyer: 5 points about Infosys independent director

Moneycontrol News
Jan 12, 2023 / 04:44 PM IST

Govind Iyer, who was been appointed as an independent director at Infosys, retired as a partner at global leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder.

Govind Iyer's tenure as Infosys' independent director begins from January 13. (Image: Infosys/press release)

Infosys on Thursday appointed industry veteran Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional and independent director, the software giant said in a regulatory filing. Iyer retired as a partner at global leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder. “We are delighted to welcome Govind to the board of Infosys. He is a globally respected corporate leader and his deep and diverse experience in the areas of advisory services and philanthropy will be of great value to us," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, lead independent director and chairperson of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Iyer’s appointment for a period of five years is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, subject to the approval of shareholders, the company informed the stock exchanges.

Here are 5 things to know about Govind Iyer:

first published: Jan 12, 2023 04:20 pm