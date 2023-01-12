Govind Iyer: 5 points about Infosys independent director

Govind Iyer's tenure as Infosys' independent director begins from January 13. (Image: Infosys/press release)

Infosys on Thursday appointed industry veteran Govind Vaidiram Iyer as an additional and independent director, the software giant said in a regulatory filing. Iyer retired as a partner at global leadership advisory firm Egon Zehnder. “We are delighted to welcome Govind to the board of Infosys. He is a globally respected corporate leader and his deep and diverse experience in the areas of advisory services and philanthropy will be of great value to us," said Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, lead independent director and chairperson of the company's Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

Iyer’s appointment for a period of five years is based on recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the Infosys Board, subject to the approval of shareholders, the company informed the stock exchanges.