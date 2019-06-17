Government schools in Delhi are reducing their electricity bills to zero thanks to solar energy

The ultimate goal is to install the solar energy panels in 500 government schools in Delhi.
Delhi Government’s pilot project to install terrace solar panels in schools has proved to be a grand success. One of the schools has begun producing surplus energy and also brought down its electricity bill from Rs 35,000 to zero.
Manish Sisodia, the state education minister, said the government has already replicated the same model in 21 other schools and will soon install clean energy sources in another 100.
The ultimate goal is to install the solar energy panels in around 500 government schools in Delhi. Tweeting about the same, Sisodia wrote: “The move is an important step towards power independence for Delhi.”
The Economic Survey reveals that Delhi's education expenditure to Gross State Domestic Product has been the highest in 2018-19 at 1.70 percent. The per student per annum spend on education by the government here has increased from Rs 54,910 in 2016-17 to Rs 66,038 in 2018-19.In another major development related to the Delhi education sector, the performance of government-run schools in the CBSE Class 10 board exams also improved by 2.68 percent this year.