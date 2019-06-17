Government schools in Delhi are reducing their electricity bills to zero thanks to solar energy

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia at the school where electricity bills have plummeted to zero courtesy the solar panels installed (Image: Twitter/ Education Minister)

Delhi Government’s pilot project to install terrace solar panels in schools has proved to be a grand success. One of the schools has begun producing surplus energy and also brought down its electricity bill from Rs 35,000 to zero.

Manish Sisodia, the state education minister, said the government has already replicated the same model in 21 other schools and will soon install clean energy sources in another 100.

The ultimate goal is to install the solar energy panels in around 500 government schools in Delhi. Tweeting about the same, Sisodia wrote: “The move is an important step towards power independence for Delhi.”

The official Twitter handle of the Education Minister further posted: “Successful pilot of terrace solar panels in #DelhiGovtSchools. Electricity bill of this school reduces from Rs 35,000 to zero. Already installed in 21, being installed in 100, plan is to install in a total of 500 schools. Important step towards power independence for Delhi!.”

The Economic Survey reveals that Delhi’s education expenditure to Gross State Domestic Product has been the highest in 2018-19 at 1.70 percent. The per student per annum spend on education by the government here has increased from Rs 54,910 in 2016-17 to Rs 66,038 in 2018-19.