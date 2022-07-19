English
    Government dashes high hopes for ‘unlimited alcohol supply’ with a meme

    The Press Information Bureau of the government has debunked fake news about household alcohol supply through pipeline.

    Moneycontrol News
    July 19, 2022 / 02:41 PM IST
    Representative image

    If you were among the people who actually believed that the government has plans to supply alcohol to households though a pipeline network, don’t get your hopes too ‘high’.

    The Press Information Bureau of the government has debunked fake news about household alcohol supply – and it did so with a meme, no less! The fact-check came after a fake draft suggesting that the government had launched an initiative to facilitate easier access to alcohol began to do the rounds of the internet.

    The PIB nipped the rumours in the bud with a timely fact-check. The bureau shared a picture of the widely-circulated fake bill, which claimed that people could avail of direct alcohol supply to their homes by paying Rs 11,000. The fake draft further claimed that alcohol would be supplied to houses through pipeline. People interested in availing the facility should send a request letter with a demand draft for the money.

    Alongside the photo, the PIB shared a meme featuring Nana Patekar as Uday Shetty in the cult comedy film Welcome.

    “Chill guys, don’t get your hopes too high,” the fact-check handle of the PIB wrote on Twitter while sharing the meme.

    The creative fact-check has garnered nearly 6,000 ‘likes’ on the microblogging platform, where it has left many amused.

    “This is one of the coolest debunks,” wrote one person in response to PIB’s tweet. “This is hilarious,” another remarked, while more people dropped laughing face emoji in the comments section.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Fact Check #fake news #PIB #Press Information Bureau
    first published: Jul 19, 2022 02:39 pm
