Government bans PUBG, 117 other apps: Twitter floods internet with hilarious memes

Ministry of Information & Technology on September 2 banned popular online game PUBG along with 117 other mobile applications including WeChat Work and WeChat among others. This decison comes against the backdrop of of tension between India and China in eastern Ladakh.



Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of India PUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8

— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020

Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order," the ministry said in a statement.

To cope up the central government's decision to ban PUBG, the application's fans took to social media to express their feelings with rib-tickling memes.

Many took to Twitter to share memes that express what Indian parents must be feeling right now while others shared memes representing the reactions of gamers under the highly trending hashtag PUBG

Check out a few reactions here:



Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG

Meanwhile Indian Parents :

pic.twitter.com/gkZaQxIPqF — S. (@ItsShab07) September 2, 2020





#PUBG is now banned in india. me who never played pubg . pic.twitter.com/D8sTj3YmBA

— Gautam (@Gtm_makeUlaugh) September 2, 2020



Government banned 118 apps including #PUBG Le Tiktokers to PUBG players : pic.twitter.com/6v3tgaacAP

— Muskurahat(@__Muskurahat__) September 2, 2020



#PUBG banned in India

Meanwhile gamer's who spent thousands of rupees: pic.twitter.com/59C7ixZ26F — khantoshik (@khanthatwrites) September 2, 2020





Indian Parents Now After Ban on #PUBG : pic.twitter.com/YepJp6QnF6 — Á B H I S H Ë K (@ItxAbhi27) September 2, 2020





After banning of #PUBG, Students who disliked Mann Ki Baat: pic.twitter.com/f8Cto1BTnW

— (@TheSheGirll) September 2, 2020