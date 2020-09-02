Government bans PUBG, 117 other apps: Twitter floods internet with hilarious memes

Government banned 118 apps, including popular mobile game PUBG. The game's fans took to social media to express their feelings with rib-tickling memes.
Ministry of Information & Technology on September 2 banned popular online game PUBG along with 117 other mobile applications including WeChat Work and WeChat among others. This decison comes against the backdrop of of tension between India and China in eastern Ladakh."Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order," the ministry said in a statement.
Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order: Govt of IndiaPUBG MOBILE Nordic Map: Livik, PUBG MOBILE LITE, WeChat Work & WeChat reading are among the banned mobile apps. pic.twitter.com/VWrg3WUnO8
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2020
To cope up the central government's decision to ban PUBG, the application's fans took to social media to express their feelings with rib-tickling memes.
ALSO READ: Can India hurt China without hurting itself?
Many took to Twitter to share memes that express what Indian parents must be feeling right now while others shared memes representing the reactions of gamers under the highly trending hashtag PUBG
Check out a few reactions here:
Ministry of Information & Technology bans #PUBG
Meanwhile Indian Parents :
September 2, 2020
#PUBG
All parents literally right now - pic.twitter.com/73PQSH9TES
— Rishabh Agarwal (@RishAgar100) September 2, 2020
#PUBG banned in india..
My mom reaction : pic.twitter.com/Fo6XYzekYx— Arya Stark (@aryaeddardstark) September 2, 2020
#PUBG is now banned in india.me who never played pubg . pic.twitter.com/D8sTj3YmBA
— Gautam (@Gtm_makeUlaugh) September 2, 2020
#PUBG users right now pic.twitter.com/NakDJ4jiXr— Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) September 2, 2020
Government banned 118 apps including #PUBGLe Tiktokers to PUBG players : pic.twitter.com/6v3tgaacAP
— Muskurahat(@__Muskurahat__) September 2, 2020
#PUBG banned in India
Meanwhile gamer's who spent thousands of rupees: pic.twitter.com/59C7ixZ26F— khantoshik (@khanthatwrites) September 2, 2020
Government banned #PUBG
Meanwhile Indian Parents: pic.twitter.com/4ltV7gmdkt
— Ankit Singh (@luvankitsingh) September 2, 2020
Indian Parents Now After Ban on #PUBG : pic.twitter.com/YepJp6QnF6— Á B H I S H Ë K (@ItxAbhi27) September 2, 2020
After banning of #PUBG, Students who disliked Mann Ki Baat: pic.twitter.com/f8Cto1BTnW
— (@TheSheGirll) September 2, 2020
JEE students who gave their exam and were ready to get back on #PUBG pic.twitter.com/BNcWgw78tq— Gilfoyle (@BattePhol) September 2, 2020