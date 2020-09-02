172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|trends|government-bans-pubg-117-other-apps-twitter-floods-internet-with-hilarious-memes-5789771.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 02, 2020 06:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government bans PUBG, 117 other apps: Twitter floods internet with hilarious memes

Government banned 118 apps, including popular mobile game PUBG. The game's fans took to social media to express their feelings with rib-tickling memes.

Moneycontrol News

Ministry of Information & Technology on September 2 banned popular online game PUBG along with 117 other mobile applications including WeChat Work and WeChat among others. This decison comes against the backdrop of of tension between India and China in eastern Ladakh.

"Government blocks 118 mobile apps which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, Defence of India, Security of State and Public Order," the ministry said in a statement.

To cope up the central government's decision to ban PUBG, the application's fans took to social media to express their feelings with rib-tickling memes.

ALSO READ: Can India hurt China without   hurting itself?

Many took to Twitter to share memes that express what Indian parents must be feeling right now while others shared memes representing the reactions of gamers under the highly trending hashtag PUBG

Check out a few reactions here:











First Published on Sep 2, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #India #Ministry of Information Technology #PUBG #PUBG ban

