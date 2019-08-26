App
Last Updated : Aug 26, 2019 07:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's new Focus Mode attempts to combat smartphone addiction

According to the search giant, Focus Mode is intended to promote “digital health”.

Carlsen Martin

Smartphone apps can be quite distracting when attempting to focus on work, especially social media and messaging ones. Google is introducing a new feature called Focus Mode to brush aside distracting apps, while you tackle essential tasks.

First announced in May, Focus Mode allows you to apply a timer that keeps locks you out of specific apps for a certain amount of time. Once the set time runs out, Google will unlock the apps, allowing you to access them. According to the search giant, Focus Mode is intended to promote “digital health”.

The new Focus Mode builds off Wind Down mode, which is a part of Android’s Digital Wellbeing feature set. The primary objective of Digital Wellbeing is to eliminate distractions. We’ve already seen options like grayscale and Do Not Disturb modes to make the screen less compelling to look at and counteract the effects of blue light.

Close
Here’s how you activate the feature.

  • Open the Digital Wellbeing app

  • Select Focus Mode

  • Tap on the box to the right of each app you want to disable (Select Show all apps if they're not visible)

  • Tap Turn on now

Once the feature is turned on and the apps are greyed out, a box will open above an app if you try to open it. You can either change the status of the app by either tapping OK or leave it disabled. If you want to resume using a particular app before the set time, just head to the Focus Mode settings and turn it off. For easy access to Focus Mode, you can use the Quick Setting tile.

Focus Mode will block all selected apps for the duration set. It’s currently available on all Android Pie and Android 10 devices with access to Digital Wellbeing.

First Published on Aug 26, 2019 07:33 pm

tags #Android #Google

