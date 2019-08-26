Google's new Focus Mode attempts to combat smartphone addiction

Smartphone apps can be quite distracting when attempting to focus on work, especially social media and messaging ones. Google is introducing a new feature called Focus Mode to brush aside distracting apps, while you tackle essential tasks.

First announced in May, Focus Mode allows you to apply a timer that keeps locks you out of specific apps for a certain amount of time. Once the set time runs out, Google will unlock the apps, allowing you to access them. According to the search giant, Focus Mode is intended to promote “digital health”.

The new Focus Mode builds off Wind Down mode, which is a part of Android’s Digital Wellbeing feature set. The primary objective of Digital Wellbeing is to eliminate distractions. We’ve already seen options like grayscale and Do Not Disturb modes to make the screen less compelling to look at and counteract the effects of blue light.



Open the Digital Wellbeing app



Select Focus Mode



Tap on the box to the right of each app you want to disable (Select Show all apps if they're not visible)



Tap Turn on now



Here’s how you activate the feature.

Once the feature is turned on and the apps are greyed out, a box will open above an app if you try to open it. You can either change the status of the app by either tapping OK or leave it disabled. If you want to resume using a particular app before the set time, just head to the Focus Mode settings and turn it off. For easy access to Focus Mode, you can use the Quick Setting tile.