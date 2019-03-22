App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTrends
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Google's 1st AI-powered doodle celebrates work of German maestro Johann Sebastian Bach

In the doodle, Bach plays an organ and the animated character encourages people to compose their own two-measure melodies.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bach doodle
Bach doodle
Whatsapp

In a first, the Google Doodle team has come up with an Artificial Intelligence powered animation to celebrate the life and work of legendary German composer Johann Sebastian Bach on his birthday, which falls on March 21 according to the Julian calendar.

Bach was born into a family of highly-revered music composers. The baroque style composer is known for compositions such as Art of Fugue, Brandenburg Concertos, and Goldberg Variations.

In the doodle, Bach plays an organ and the animated character encourages people to compose their own two-measure melodies.

All one has to do is plunk in a few notes. The doodle will add the harmony in signature Bach style and voila!

related news

All of this was possible due to machine learning, which is a type of AI wherein one has to feed computers multiple examples of something till the time they “learn” how to create them on their own.

For this particular doodle, 306 chorale harmonies composed by Bach were fed to a model. Chorales were chosen for the exercise because their structure is consistent and concise.

Now, as per a Vox.com report, the purpose of this special doodle was not only to let people have fun. It looks at conveying a very important message -- music is not an innate talent. The doodle helps explain what harmony is, shows what goes into creating it, and then makes one realise how their notes can also sound spectacular with just a little support.

Additionally, it also helps debunk the idea that employing AI to create music amounts to “cheating.” Instead of viewing AI and humans as rivals, one can think of striking a collaborative relationship between them.
First Published on Mar 22, 2019 12:39 pm

tags #Google Doodle #trends

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

In Kerala, BJP eyes Sabarimala advantage against Pinarayi Vijayan's CP ...

Jacinda Ardern – and why we need more women in politics

UK PM Theresa May gets two-week Brexit reprieve from impatient EU

Union minister Smriti Irani to take on Rahul Gandhi in Amethi again

First artificial intelligence Google Doodle features Bach

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex turns flat, Nifty tests 11,500; OMCs, IT ...

Bank Nifty hits record high of 30,000; Axis Bank, Yes Bank lead

Market could see a small correction following a strong rally, says HDF ...

Morningstar ranks Reliance Large as the best large-cap equity fund for ...

Defending Hinduism emerges as major occupation for men in western Utta ...

Samsung Galaxy A30 review: Great display and battery life, but not gre ...

Delhi Crime: Netflix series based on 2012 gangrape case is brutal and ...

L&T’s Mindtree stake buy: SEBI, govt must protect tech firm’s smal ...

EU leaders extend Britain's Brexit lifeline, offer new 12 April deadli ...

BJP CEC meet again today, second list of candidates including those fo ...

Understanding mental illness: The all-consuming nature of anxiety, and ...

Beyond Holi ke rang: How the idea of colour has come to define Indian ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: Eden Hazard inspires Belgium to win over Russia; ...

Say what! Tamilrockers target Akshay Kumar’s Kesari, leak full print ...

Salman Khan clears the air on his entry into politics

Kesari box office collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar’s latest patriotic ...

DJ Snake’s Holi concert in Mumbai sees Jacqueline Fernandez, Nora Fa ...

Delhi Crime: Shefali Shah's Netflix drama on 2012 gang rape is dire bu ...

Game of Thrones actor Emilia Clarke opens up on her ordeal of survivin ...

IPL 2019: Five newcomers we are excited to see on the pitch

Serena Williams opens up on losing her sister in gun violence and her ...

Roar of The Lion Review: MS Dhoni leads you through rebuilding Chennai ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.