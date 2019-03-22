Google's 1st AI-powered doodle celebrates work of German maestro Johann Sebastian Bach

In a first, the Google Doodle team has come up with an Artificial Intelligence powered animation to celebrate the life and work of legendary German composer Johann Sebastian Bach on his birthday, which falls on March 21 according to the Julian calendar.

Bach was born into a family of highly-revered music composers. The baroque style composer is known for compositions such as Art of Fugue, Brandenburg Concertos, and Goldberg Variations.

In the doodle, Bach plays an organ and the animated character encourages people to compose their own two-measure melodies.

All one has to do is plunk in a few notes. The doodle will add the harmony in signature Bach style and voila!

All of this was possible due to machine learning, which is a type of AI wherein one has to feed computers multiple examples of something till the time they “learn” how to create them on their own.

For this particular doodle, 306 chorale harmonies composed by Bach were fed to a model. Chorales were chosen for the exercise because their structure is consistent and concise.

Now, as per a Vox.com report, the purpose of this special doodle was not only to let people have fun. It looks at conveying a very important message -- music is not an innate talent. The doodle helps explain what harmony is, shows what goes into creating it, and then makes one realise how their notes can also sound spectacular with just a little support.

Additionally, it also helps debunk the idea that employing AI to create music amounts to “cheating.” Instead of viewing AI and humans as rivals, one can think of striking a collaborative relationship between them.