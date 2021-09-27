Google turns 23, celebrates the day with special birthday doodle

Search engine giant Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday on September 27. To mark the special day, Google unveiled a special birthday doodle on its homepage.

The Google doodle features a two-tier cake with '23' written on the top. The L in Google has been substituted by a candle on the cake.

The tech company said that "one chance encounter" between two computer scientists changed the course of the Internet and the lives of millions.

In 1997, Sergey Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University, just so happened to be assigned to show Larry Page, who was considering Stanford for graduate school at the time, around campus.

By the next year, the two Google co-founders were building a search engine together in their dorm rooms and developing their first prototype. In 1998, Google Inc. was officially born.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centres globally, its mission of making the world’s information accessible to everyone remains the same," Google said in a blog post.



Today, we’re blowing out 23 candles in our room #GoogleDoodlepic.twitter.com/xYSdpCl9vV

— Google India (@GoogleIndia) September 26, 2021

Taking to Twitter, Google India write, "Two computer science students just so happened to build a search engine in their dorm rooms in 1998.Today, we’re blowing out 23 candles in our room."

Google Doodles have been synonymous with the company since its inception when the first doodle observed the Burning Man Festival of 1998.

The doodle that year was designed by Page and Brin themselves to inform users beforehand that they would not be present to fix any technical glitch in case the servers crashed.

In the last few years, from penguins to frogs, the tech giant had featured adorable animals to ring in the new year.