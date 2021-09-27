MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Quants League Sep'21 Edition - 5 Days Live Algorithmic Options Trading Virtual Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro
you are here: HomeNewsTrends

Google turns 23, celebrates the day with special birthday doodle

Google said that "one chance encounter" between two computer scientists changed the course of the Internet and the lives of millions.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 10:25 AM IST

Search engine giant Google is celebrating its 23rd birthday on September 27. To mark the special day, Google unveiled a special birthday doodle on its homepage.

The Google doodle features a two-tier cake with '23' written on the top. The L in Google has been substituted by a candle on the cake.

The tech company said that "one chance encounter" between two computer scientists changed the course of the Internet and the lives of millions.

In 1997, Sergey Brin, a graduate student at Stanford University, just so happened to be assigned to show Larry Page, who was considering Stanford for graduate school at the time, around campus.

By the next year, the two Google co-founders were building a search engine together in their dorm rooms and developing their first prototype. In 1998, Google Inc. was officially born.

Close

Related stories

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centres globally, its mission of making the world’s information accessible to everyone remains the same," Google said in a blog post.

Taking to Twitter, Google India write, "Two computer science students just so happened to build a search engine in their dorm rooms in 1998.
Today, we’re blowing out 23 candles in our room."

Google Doodles have been synonymous with the company since its inception when the first doodle observed the Burning Man Festival of 1998.

The doodle that year was designed by Page and Brin themselves to inform users beforehand that they would not be present to fix any technical glitch in case the servers crashed.

In the last few years, from penguins to frogs, the tech giant had featured adorable animals to ring in the new year.

Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Google #India #trending #world
first published: Sep 27, 2021 10:25 am

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.