Google teases Pixel 4 well before the expected October launch: Here are a few possible reasons why

The Internet has made keeping upcoming smartphones under wraps close to impossible. Twitter is flooded with leakers and tipsters, and most of them tend to be reasonably accurate when it comes to smartphone rumours.

And, while Chinese smartphone brands continuously fall victim to these leaks and rumours, Google, Apple, and Samsung tend to do a better job on concealing details about their upcoming handsets, which is what makes this story all the more bizarre.



Well, since there seems to be some interest, here you go! Wait 'til you see what it can do. #Pixel4pic.twitter.com/RnpTNZXEI1

— Made by Google (@madebygoogle) 12 June 2019

Google just decided to beat the leaks and rumours surrounding the Pixel 4 by showing off the back of the device. The search giant recently uploaded a tweet on its official Twitter handle that provides some insight into what the next Pixel handset has in store for us.

But rather than focus on the specs and what to expect in the new Pixel handset; we’re looking at why Google has made such an unusual move and leaked the Pixel 4 well before its slated October release date.

Obvious but unlikely

First to the most obvious. Four months before the assumed launch date seems like a pretty long time to official tease a product. So, we might just see the Pixel 4 before the expected release date in October. Considering Google only recently released the mid-tier Pixel 3a and 3a XL, an early release might not be such a good idea.

The downfall of popularity

The Pixel 3 was pretty much the most leaked phone before its October release. A lot of the rumoured specs turned out to be fairly accurate, and the same applied to the Pixel 3a. The popularity of Pixel devices makes it near-impossible to keep a lid on the details.

No one wants to be a copycat