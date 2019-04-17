Google takes down TikTok after SC refuses to stay ban

Google has blocked access to popular Chinese video making application TikTok in India.

Sources said instructions in this regard were sent to the two American companies on Monday after the Supreme Court refused to stay the April 3 order of Madras High Court that had directed the Centre to ban TikTok app over concerns about access to pornographic content through it.

E-mails sent to Apple and Google did not elicit a response.

On Monday, the Supreme Court said the ban directive was just an interim order and that the high court is scheduled to hear the matter on April 16.

Notably, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) order will only stop future downloads of TikTok. People who already have the app downloaded in their devices will be able to continue using it on their smartphones.

Following the court decree, the government on Tuesday asked both Google and Apple to comply with the order and take down the application.

The application owned by Chinese firm ByteDance lets users create short videos with a song or a dialogue playing in the background. The short clips can then be shared across various social media platforms.

In its April 3 order, the Madras HC said it was evident from media reports that pornography and inappropriate content were made available through such mobile applications. It had also directed the media not to telecast video clips made with TikTok.

The court had appointed senior advocate Arvind Datar to examine the implications of the application, and the next hearing in the case will be on April 24.

In a statement on Tuesday, TikTok said it has faith in the Indian judicial system.

"We are optimistic about an outcome that would allow over 120 million monthly active users in India to continue using TikTok to showcase their creativity and capture moments that matter in their everyday lives," it said.

