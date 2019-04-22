Google sends 10 Pixel smartphones after user asks for a refund on faulty device

A Pixel user got lucky when Google sent him a bunch of Pixel 3 smartphones. The user had reportedly requested a refund for his faulty Pixel 3 device, after which Google sent him as many as 10 Pixel 3 devices.

A Reddit user called Cheetohz uploaded a post on the discussion portal wherein he explained his refund experience with Google. Cheetohz stated that he had applied for a refund and instead of returning the whole amount, Google only repaid the taxable amount on the $900 faulty device.

“I recently returned a defective white pixel 3, so that I could repurchase a not pink model. Problem is, I was only refunded $80 (tax) I'm still owed $900 by Google,” read the post.

The user then went ahead and ordered another pink coloured Pixel device after which he received 10 Pixel 3 devices worth $9,000 pre-tax. He posted a photo with the 10 pink-coloured Pixel 3 devices.

The user could have sold the devices and got the money but instead chose to return them once Google refunded his $900. A day later, an official from Google got in touch with the user via private message to sort out the issue.