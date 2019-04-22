Google sends 10 Pixel smartphones after user asks for a refund on faulty device

The user eventually returned the 10 devices after Google refunded his amount
A Pixel user got lucky when Google sent him a bunch of Pixel 3 smartphones. The user had reportedly requested a refund for his faulty Pixel 3 device, after which Google sent him as many as 10 Pixel 3 devices.
A Reddit user called Cheetohz uploaded a post on the discussion portal wherein he explained his refund experience with Google. Cheetohz stated that he had applied for a refund and instead of returning the whole amount, Google only repaid the taxable amount on the $900 faulty device.
“I recently returned a defective white pixel 3, so that I could repurchase a not pink model. Problem is, I was only refunded $80 (tax) I'm still owed $900 by Google,” read the post.
The user then went ahead and ordered another pink coloured Pixel device after which he received 10 Pixel 3 devices worth $9,000 pre-tax. He posted a photo with the 10 pink-coloured Pixel 3 devices.
The user could have sold the devices and got the money but instead chose to return them once Google refunded his $900. A day later, an official from Google got in touch with the user via private message to sort out the issue.The user then posted an update stating that within 12 hours after the direct message, he had received a credit in his account, where the money will be refunded at the end of his billing cycle. The user assured that he would mail the devices back to Google once the refund process is successfully completed.