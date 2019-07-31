Google security researchers find six 'Zero Interaction' bugs in iOS, one yet to be fixed

Google security researchers have reportedly discovered six ‘Zero Interaction’ vulnerabilities that could allow attackers to access an iPhone. The level of danger due to these vulnerabilities was so high that hackers could access the phone after a user received and opened the message.

Google researcher Natalie Silvanovich and Samuel Groß found a total of six bugs that were found in Apple’s iMessage client, reported ZDNet. These messages could be sent in the form of text, MMS, or voice call or Visual VoiceMail.

Out of these six, four bugs could lead to the execution of the malicious code on the remote iOS device. The bugs could be activated by just sending a malicious message on the victim’s iPhone, which when opened, activates the code. The remaining two bugs could allow the attacker to leak the data from the victim’s iPhone memory and read the files remotely.

Google informed Apple about these exploits for a possible fix. The Cupertino giant has only patched five of the six vulnerabilities in the latest iOS 12.4 update. The detailed information about five of the six bugs would be shared at the Black Hat Security Conference in Las Vegas during the first week of August.